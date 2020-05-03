NAB summons Shehbaz for third time in money laundering case
LAHORE - The Nation Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering case for the third time.
The leader of the opposition has been asked to appear before the investigation team on May 4 along with record of properties he received as inheritance.
Earlier, Sharif was summoned twice but he did not appear citing health issues and ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The anti-graft watchdog, according to local media, has asked the political bigwig to submit details of property inherited by him.
The NAB claimed that assets of Shehbaz's family rose to Rs549 billion from Rs23 million between 1998 to 2018, adding that the the PML-N president being a public office holder needs to explain the massive increase in his wealth.
Besides asking him to submit bank details along with loan borrowed from Barclays, it has also sought details of gifts received and given by the family, details about agriculture income and others.
Last year in December, NAB had ordered the freeze of 23 pieces of property owned by Shebaz and his family members over the allegations of holding assets beyoung means and committing money laundering.
The former Punjab chief minister was also accused of acquiring properties in the name of his wives Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani.
