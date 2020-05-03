NAB summons Shehbaz for third time in money laundering case
Web Desk
03:30 PM | 3 May, 2020
NAB summons Shehbaz for third time in money laundering case
Share

LAHORE - The Nation Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering case for the third time. 

The leader of the opposition has been asked to appear before the investigation team on May 4 along with record of properties he received as inheritance.

Earlier, Sharif was summoned twice but he did not appear citing health issues and ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

The anti-graft watchdog, according to local media, has asked the political bigwig to submit details of property inherited by him.

The NAB claimed that assets of Shehbaz's family rose to Rs549 billion from Rs23 million between 1998 to 2018, adding that the the PML-N president being a public office holder needs to explain the massive increase in his wealth. 

Besides asking him to submit bank details along with loan borrowed from Barclays, it has also sought details of gifts received and given by the family, details about agriculture income and others.

Last year in December, NAB had ordered the freeze of 23 pieces of property owned by Shebaz and his family members over the allegations of holding assets beyoung means and committing money laundering. 

The former Punjab chief minister was also accused of acquiring properties in the name of his wives Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani. 

More From This Category
PM Imran phones Trudeau; urges Canadian support ...
12:47 AM | 4 May, 2020
'NCC meeting will decide future of lockdown this ...
10:20 PM | 3 May, 2020
Four new COVID-19 positive cases traced in AJK
09:41 PM | 3 May, 2020
Utility stores to stay open till 9:00pm in Punjab
05:47 PM | 3 May, 2020
Lockdown's economic impact on Pakistan serious ...
05:02 PM | 3 May, 2020
NAB summons Shehbaz for third time in money ...
03:30 PM | 3 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
India gears up for coronavirus concert with Mick Jagger, Will Smith
07:01 PM | 3 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr