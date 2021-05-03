Waqar Abbas Mondoq appointed as National Business Development Lead for PPAF’s GRASP project
Web Desk
09:54 AM | 3 May, 2021
Waqar Abbas Mondoq appointed as National Business Development Lead for PPAF’s GRASP project
Share

GILGIT – Former caretaker Finance Minister of GB, Waqar Abbas Mondoq has been appointed as a National Business Development lead at Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund for GRASP Project.

Chief Minister GB Khalid Khurshed, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Federal Planning & Development Minister Asad Umar & Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari conveyed their best wishes to Waqar Abbas Mondoq for the new appointment.

GRASP a European Union 14 Million Euros, SME growth fund aims to provide growth capital coupled with technical assistance at Meso, Micro level to strengthen, expand and improve quality around value chains (Dates, Onion, Banana, Mangoes, tomatoes, cattle, Goat, olives, grapes, poultry, sheep’s) and to increase productivity and profitability of SMEs around these values chains in 95 UCs and 21 Districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

These value chains are the back bone of Agri economy of Pakistan and waqar Abbas has been selected through a very tough competition nationally. The fund will not only provide technical assistance / growth /expansion capital but also capacitate SMEs in access to capital / Markets and adopting green technology.

The project is part of the focal sector “Rural Development” of the European Union Strategy called Multiannual Indicative Programme (MIP) for Pakistan: 2014–2020. The project will directly contribute to the attainment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), specifically SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

More From This Category
Forefront fighters – KPK to exempt doctors from ...
10:49 PM | 2 May, 2021
PSO enters into strategic partnership with PARCO ...
03:21 PM | 2 May, 2021
‘Impressive growth’ - PM Imran hails FBR on ...
01:36 PM | 1 May, 2021
Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan till ...
07:25 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by ...
12:33 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
Rs15,000 and Rs7,500 prize bonds to be ...
11:10 AM | 30 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netizens roast Aamir Liaquat for making fun of Fahad Mustafa on Ramadan show (VIDEO)
04:34 PM | 2 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr