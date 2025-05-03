PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators opt to field first against Islamabad United

In a crucial encounter of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The 23rd match of the season has drawn attention not only for its competitive stakes but also due to the absence of Islamabad United’s regular captain, Shadab Khan. The all-rounder is sidelined due to a groin injury sustained during last night’s match against Peshawar Zalmi. In his absence, left-handed batter Salman Ali Agha has been handed the captaincy duties for today’s clash.

Islamabad United released a statement saying that Shadab felt discomfort while batting during the previous match and underwent a precautionary scan. The franchise is currently awaiting the scan results and will provide further updates based on the medical report.

Both teams have been in solid form this season. Islamabad United currently tops the table with 10 points from 7 matches, while Quetta Gladiators trail closely behind with 9 points from an equal number of games. With playoff qualification scenarios intensifying, today’s match holds significant implications for both sides.