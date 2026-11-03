Cm Maryam To Send Defamation Notice To Chaudhry Salik Over Corruption Allegations

ATTOCK – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced that she will send a defamation notice to Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik.

Addressing a ceremony in Attock, Maryam Nawaz said that if Chaudhry Salik has evidence, he should bring it forward, otherwise she will drag him to court. She said, “You are a federal minister, don’t make allegations, present the evidence. I will send Chaudhry Salik a defamation notice.”

The Punjab Chief Minister said that Chaudhry Salik claims the best government was that of Pervaiz Elahi, but when she went to Gujrat during the rain, there was so much water that her car got submerged.

Maryam Nawaz said that if the government is so corrupt, why are they sitting as ministers? She said, “I don’t listen to anyone. I appoint officers in Punjab on merit. Whoever comes through recommendation ruins the country and its people.”