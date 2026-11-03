Pakistan records 560mn daily YouTube viewers, tops world: PTA

ISLAMABAD – PTA Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman has said that 560 million people watch videos on YouTube in Pakistan every day, and that Pakistan ranks first in the world in YouTube video viewing.

Retired Major General Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology at its meeting.

The PTA chairman said there are 100 million TikTok user accounts in Pakistan, and 150 million Pakistanis watch videos on TikTok. Currently, 96 million Pakistanis use YouTube, and 560 million people watch videos on YouTube in Pakistan every day, while Pakistan is at the top globally in YouTube video viewing.

He said there are 100 million WhatsApp user accounts in Pakistan, Pakistanis make one billion calls on WhatsApp every day, and 12 billion messages are sent through WhatsApp daily.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima said that the use of social media and AI has significantly increased data consumption. She said no spectrum auction had been held after Nawaz Sharif left office, adding that Nawaz Sharif gave the country 4G, while “we” conducted the 5G spectrum auction.

She said 1.8 million people in the country are using 5G, that 5G is being rolled out in 24 cities, and that steps are being taken to improve services.

She added that there are several reasons for disruptions in telecom services, noting that entire towers get stolen, along with diesel and generators.