Long Weekend ahead as Sindh announces Monday Holiday

KARACHI – Members of Hindu community in Sindh will observe a holiday on Monday after the provincial cabinet approved the move to mark Diwali, the festival of lights.

The cabinet took the decision at a meeting chaired by the Sindh chief minister at the Chief Minister’s House. The holiday is intended to honour the religious and cultural traditions of minority communities in the province.

One of the Hindu calendar’s most significant celebrations, Diwali sees homes, temples and streets illuminated as families and communities come together for the festivities.

The occasion is celebrated with enthusiasm across Sindh and other parts of Pakistan, where Hindu communities observe its religious rituals and cultural customs.