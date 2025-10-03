Ayesha Omar reveals early struggles in showbiz

Pakistani actress and producer Ayesha Omar, in a recent interview, revealed that after entering the showbiz industry at a young age, she faced several men trying to cross boundaries.

She said people often didn’t take her seriously due to two reasons: her young age and her lively nature. “Many men would try to cross limits, and during that time, I had to appear strong so that no one thought I was weak,” she explained.

Ayesha added that she adopted a “no-nonsense” attitude to deal with such situations and to be taken seriously. This approach became even more important after she moved from Lahore to Karachi and started living alone, as society often perceives single women as vulnerable.

During the show, she also admitted to a few mistakes in her career, sharing that in the past she hosted some award shows for which she has still not received full payment. She disclosed this while reflecting on the challenges of her early career.