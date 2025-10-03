Faiza Hasan opens up on rejections, struggles in showbiz industry

The showbiz industry is not a bed of roses, and the struggles faced by newcomers are beyond description. Senior actress Faiza Hasan recently shared some bitter truths about her early career days.

The talented actress revealed her difficult experiences, saying she faced repeated rejections when she first entered the industry. She disclosed that she was asked to undergo nose surgery and lose weight, even though she was already slim. “Looking back at old dramas, I feel I was perfectly fit,” she added.

Faiza Hasan mocked the beauty standards in showbiz, comparing them to marketing: “Like soap packaging—if it looks good, people buy it, but if the product inside is not good, they won’t buy it again. The same goes for acting—beauty may get you work once, but only good performance sustains you.”

She further said that she deliberately does fewer dramas, choosing only roles that touch her heart. Interestingly, Faiza Hasan also shared stories of her one-sided loves, smiling as she recalled her first crush at 17 or 18 on a college boy, and admitted that afterward, every few months, she would fall for someone new—“I’ve lost count now,” she said with a laugh.