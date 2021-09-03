Lahore court releases over 90 supects in Minar-e-Pakistan assault case
Share
LAHORE – A sessions court on Friday ordered to release 98 men in a case related to assault on a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan.
The suspects were produced before the court after they were not identified by the victim, a tiktoker, in an identification parade conducted on September 1.
The judge, during the hearing, remarked that there was no point to keep them in jail as they were not involved in the incident.
On Wednesday, rhe woman TikToker identified six suspects through an identification parade.
Reports in local media quoting sources said around 160 suspects were presented before for the identification process while she picked six for their alleged role in the gruesome incident at Greater Iqbal Park.
Meanwhile, it was also reported that law enforcers brought the victim girl along with his partner Rambo in an armored vehicle in wake of security threats while the families of the detained suspects were protesting outside the jail.
Earlier, the victim refused to attend an identification parade citing illness. Magistrate Noman Nasir had returned without the completion of the identification parade.
She conveyed that she was not feeling well and could not attend the proceeding as 144 people had to be paraded before her during the identification process.
The heinous incident surfaced when the female TikToker was assaulted and molested by a charged mob. Later, the clip went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking her as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.
Narrating the ordeal she faced, the victim said she was shooting TikTok videos in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and later attacked them. She told that the mob groped her, tore off her clothes, and tossed her in the air. She also alleged men for depriving them of personal belongings including a mobile phone along with a gold ring and studs.
A case was lodged against 400 people for their alleged involvement in the incident and further proceedings are underway.
Minar-e-Pakistan incident – Suspects’ ... 06:55 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – The identity parade of more than 140 suspects in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case has been put off ...
- Lahore court releases over 90 supects in Minar-e-Pakistan assault case07:48 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- ‘Fly Jinnah’ – Pakistan’s new low-cost airline in the offing07:12 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Turkey relaxes travel, quarantine restrictions for Pakistan nationals06:09 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
-
- Pakistan closes schools again as Covid cases continue to rise05:35 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum's new video goes viral04:33 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold videos set internet on ...03:35 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Is Zara Noor Abbas expecting her first child?01:36 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021