Cm Maryam Takes Strict Notice Of Her Image Displayed On Mosque

MANDI BAHAUDDIN – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken serious notice of the display of her image on a mosque in Mandi Bahauddin.

Reports said she has sought an explanation from the district’s deputy commissioner.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed displeasure over the act and reprimanded the deputy commissioner for allowing such a display.

She directed all district administrations and government institutions to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the use of her photographs.

She emphasized that official portraits should only be used as per policy guidelines, and any violation of these norms would not be tolerated.

Maryam Nawaz made history by becoming the first woman to serve as Chief Minister of Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province.

Her appointment marks a significant milestone for women’s political representation in the country. As a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), she brings both political experience and public visibility to the role.

Her leadership is being closely watched as she balances governance, reforms, and party expectations in a traditionally male-dominated political landscape.