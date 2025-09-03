Rawalpindi academy principal rapes matric student multiple times on pretext of marriage

RAWALPINDI – Police in Rawalpindi have registered a case against the principal of a private academy for allegedly sexually assaulting a matriculation student under the pretext of marriage and later forcing her into an abortion.

The incident reportedly took place in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused, identified as Zia ur Rehman, allegedly exploited his position as principal of Asad Academy in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed to coerce the student, who had enrolled in 2023 to prepare for her matric exams.

The victim alleges that in May 2025, she was called to the academy under the pretext of exam preparation. When she arrived, other students had already left, and the accused was alone. She claims that the principal locked the doors and allegedly subjected her to sexual assault, threatening her with consequences if she spoke out.

According to the complaint, the accused promised marriage, saying he had no children and wanted to marry her. When she refused and suggested he speak to her parents, he allegedly began manipulating her emotionally, offering better grades and academic help in exchange for compliance.

The FIR further states that after discovering she was pregnant, the accused took her to a private clinic in Saddar for a check-up and later gave her medication that led to a miscarriage. The student claims she was unaware that the medicine was for abortion.

Despite repeated assurances of marriage, the abuse reportedly continued. In July, she alleges, another assault occurred at the academy office, and she again became pregnant. Due to mental and physical stress, she suffered a second miscarriage.

The student stated in the FIR, “Zia ur Rehman took advantage of the sacred profession of teaching, made false promises of marriage, and destroyed my future.”

Police have registered a case under charges of rape and forced abortion, and are conducting raids to arrest the accused, who is currently at large.