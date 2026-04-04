‘Jhol’ singer Annural Khalid ties the knot; photos go viral

KARACHI – Popular Pakistani singe r Annural Khalid, known for her hit song “Jhol,” has recently tied the knot.

The singer shared glimpses of her wedding on social media, posting an Instagram story showing her hand adorned with a wedding ring alongside her husband.

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Fans have also been sharing photos and videos of the ceremony online, where Anural Khalid was seen in a light pink outfit.

The wedding has garnered widespread attention, with fans celebrating the singer’s new journey into married life.