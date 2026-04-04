Rumors of Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan’s secret wedding surface

LAHORE – Pakistani actors Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan are reportedly married in a private ceremony, though the news has not yet been officially confirmed.

Both stars are prominent figures in the drama industry, known for being selective with their projects.

Fans have loved their on-screen pairing, particularly in the dramas “Duniyahpur” and “Biryani”, where they starred as the lead couple. Their chemistry on screen sparked speculation about a possible off-screen relationship.

Since the beginning of their collaborations, fans have speculated about a romantic connection between the two. Both actors, however, tend to keep their personal lives private, which has fueled further curiosity.

Recently, a viral social media post suggested that the actors tied the knot in a small, private event.

The post did not reveal any names, but many followers guessed the couple could be Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan. Several other pages have shared the news, intensifying speculation among fans.