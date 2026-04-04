Today Gold Price in Pakistan | Gold Rate 1 Tola – 4 April 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed surge and is expected to go higher as current Per Tola Rate stands at Rs490,362 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of gold reached Rs420,406, reflecting the strong upward momentum in the local bullion market.

Category Unit Price Gold Per Tola Rs490,362 Gold 10 Grams Rs420,406 Silver Per Tola Rs7,794 Silver 10 Grams Rs6,682 Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,676 Change Per Ounce +$34

Silver rates in Pakistan

Silver also maintained notable value in the market. As of April 4, 2026, silver was priced at Rs7,794 per tola, while 10 grams of silver stood at Rs6,682.

In the global market, gold prices surged to $4,676 per ounce, marking an increase of $34. The rise in international rates continues to play a key role in shaping Pakistan’s domestic bullion prices.

Market analysts say the recent fluctuations in global gold prices are largely the result of investors selling their holdings to secure profits after the precious metal reached historic highs.

However, experts warn that the trend could quickly change. Growing geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States may once again push investors toward gold, potentially driving prices even higher in the coming days.