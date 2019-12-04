EBM’s founder Khawar Masood Butt wins AFAA award at AdAsia 2019

LAHORE - The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) has bestowed its prestigious ‘Leadership Award’ to the founder and Chairman of English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) – Mr Khawar Masood Butt, during its conference in Lahore.

This accolade was presented in recognition of his tremendous contributions to the marketing and advertising industry of Pakistan as well as his vision and good governance resulting in EBM’s successful growth over the years. The CEO & MD of EBM – Dr Zeelaf Munir received this award on behalf of Mr Khawar Butt.

Khawar Masood Butt has continued to make remarkable contributions to the nation’s cultural and commercial progress. EBM has always generously supported entrepreneurship, education, health, sports, arts and advertising endeavours thus reflecting his passion for excellence as well as his ability to identify opportunity and talent. He is also famous for creating the legendary character of Peek Freans the Pied Piper, which to-date, continues to make a positive impact, consequently making him one of the most inspirational entrepreneurs of today.

The Founder of EBM expressed his gratitude to the stalwarts of the Advertising and marketing world for acknowledging his efforts and vision that inspired EBM’s growth over the years. He stated, “The development of marketing and advertising professions has gained great momentum across the world, while the rapid evolution and deployment of technologies have also revolutionized communications in Pakistan. Amid all these changes, EBM remains committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and progress in Pakistan and keeping the country at par with global standards of performance and quality.

While Mr Butt continues to nurture strong bonds within the business community, especially the advertising & marketing sectors, he had also played a pivotal role in orchestrating AdAsia conference, which was held in Pakistan in 1989. He is also credited with being one of the first few advertisers for television and assisting in the growth of some of Pakistan's earliest TV channels. For Mr Butt, advertising has always held enormous power to spread socio-political awareness among the masses, while also making the economy more sustainable.

During this auspicious event, EBM’s vibrant new logo was also introduced to the audience, while Dr Zeelaf Munir highlighted the idea behind this change by stating, “This fresh corporate-identity celebrates our brand-purpose: ‘nourishing lives, hearts and communities’. The symbol combines three unique elements that form the ‘Heart’ of our brand, with an optimistic sunrise that shows a dynamic, engaging and distinct character of the enterprise and finally, a human touch that promises a brighter future. It is EBM’s privilege to present its new identity during this grand marketing endeavour.” She appreciated the organizers for once again bringing back a global forum like AdAsia to Pakistan and said, “EBM is committed to continuing supporting any forum that helps to elevate Pakistan’s image internationally”.

AdAsia is the largest and most prestigious advertising congress in Asia, organized bi-annually, since 1958, by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA). The AdAsia 2019 was graced by the most distinguished personalities from the global business community and speakers like; Randi Zuckerberg, Sir Martin Sorrell, Lord William Hague, Richard Quest, Fernando Machado, Vange Kourentis and Tom Goodwin.