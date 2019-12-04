OPPO to launch 5G smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

HAWAII - OPPO today announced during the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit, it will become one of the first companies to launch their flagship 5G smartphone powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform in the first quarter of 2020. OPPO has also announced that the all-new Reno3 Pro, launching this month, will be equipped with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’ next-generation Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform with integrated 5G, becoming the brand’s first dual-mode 5G handset.

Alen Wu, OPPO Vice President and President of Global Sales, delivers a keynote speech at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit

“By powering our devices with Snapdragon 865 mobile platforms, we are bringing premium flagship 5G smartphones with better experiences like camera, gaming and artificial intelligence with enhanced performance for consumers around the world. The Reno3 Pro, featuring the Snapdragon 765G, will allow users to experience the superior 5G connectivity, Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™, and outstanding performance in its ultra-thin form factor. OPPO plans to roll out more 5G products in the future, driving the large-scale adoption of 5G around the world,” said Alen Wu, OPPO Vice President and President of Global Sales.

The ground-breaking Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms enable OPPO to power its flagship smartphones with the best-in-class cellular connectivity, performance, and power efficiency while supporting the state-of-the-art form factor design of its devices, providing users with the next-generation of ultimate video, photo and gaming experiences. Powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform with integrated 5G and built on 7nm process technology, the upcoming Reno3 Pro will exceed what is expected by providing an outstanding 5G experience to consumers.

OPPO has always been committed to pioneering and promoting 5G smartphones. In May, the brand officially launched the Reno 5G in Switzerland, making it first commercial 5G phone in Europe. The widely praised smartphone was subsequently rolled out in Australia, U.K. and Italy. Utilizing Reno 5G, OPPO, Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson were jointly awarded the “Best 5G Network Development in Europe” award in this June.

OPPO values its long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. In 2018, OPPO launched its flagship Find X integrating the Snapdragon 845. The device, which proved to be a big success for OPPO in the European market, provides consumers with game-changing experiences thanks to its ground-breaking design, innovative entertainment and connection capabilities. In 2019, OPPO unveiled the Reno 10, a 10x hybrid zoom smartphone featuring Snapdragon 855, and the Reno Ace, powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus, with both becoming a big hit among consumers due to their superior photography and gaming performance respectively.

In the era of 5G and intelligent connectivity world, OPPO will continue to invest in 5G technology, product research, and application scenarios. With Qualcomm Technologies and other partners in the industry, OPPO will continue to explore and bring more 5G values and possibilities to users around the world.