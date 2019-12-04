Alice Wells commends Pakistan’s economic reform efforts
ISLAMABAD – United States Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Wednesday lauded the economic reform efforts of Pakistan government.
Ms Wells wrote on the official twitter handle of US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs that she was pleased to see that Moody’s had revised Pakistan’s credit outlook to stable.
Pleased to see that @MoodysInvSvc has revised Pakistan’s credit outlook to stable thanks to @FinMinistryPak’s reform efforts and IMF program. With bold economic reforms, Pakistan can boost growth, attract private capital, and expand exports. AGW— State_SCA (@State_SCA) December 3, 2019
She attributed this development to reform efforts of finance ministry and the IMF programme.
“With bold economic reforms, Pakistan can boost growth, attract private capital, and expand exports,” she added.
On December 02, the international credit rating agency Moody’s had upgraded the Pakistan’s economic outlook from negative to stable.
