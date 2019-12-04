Alice Wells commends Pakistan’s economic reform efforts
Associated Press of Pakistan
03:19 PM | 4 Dec, 2019
Alice Wells commends Pakistan’s economic reform efforts
Share

ISLAMABAD – United States Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Wednesday lauded the economic reform efforts of Pakistan government.

Ms Wells wrote on the official twitter handle of US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs that she was pleased to see that Moody’s had revised Pakistan’s credit outlook to stable.

She attributed this development to reform efforts of finance ministry and the IMF programme.

“With bold economic reforms, Pakistan can boost growth, attract private capital, and expand exports,” she added.

On December 02, the international credit rating agency Moody’s had upgraded the Pakistan’s economic outlook from negative to stable.

Pakistan, China reject US diplomat's statement on ... 08:57 PM | 23 Nov, 2019

ISLAMABAD - The Minister of Planning, Development and Reforms on Saturday said that the speech by a US diplomat on ...

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr