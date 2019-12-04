Japanese NGO head among six dead in Afghan gun attack
Web Desk
04:09 PM | 4 Dec, 2019
Japanese NGO head among six dead in Afghan gun attack
Share

KABUL – A Japanese doctor who was attacked in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday has died, an Afghan official said.

Tetsu Nakamura , who headed Peace Japan Medical Services, had been wounded earlier and five members of his entourage killed in the attack in Jalalabad city. The 73-year-old was travelling in a car to monitor a project.

"Sadly, Dr Nakamura has passed away from the wounds he received in the armed attack this morning," said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.

His three security guards, a driver and one of his colleagues were also killed in the attack.

No-one has yet said they carried out the attack and the motive remains unclear.

Dr Nakamura headed a Japanese charity focused on improving irrigation in the country In October this year, he was awarded honorary citizenship from the Afghan government for his humanitarian work.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was "shocked" by the death of Dr Nakamura while the US embassy in Kabul condemned the shooting, saying "aid workers are not targets".

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed its "revulsion" over the killing.

A spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the government strongly condemned "the heinous and cowardly attack" on Afghanistan's "greatest friend".

"Dr Nakamura dedicated all his life to change the lives of Afghans, working on water management, dams and improving traditional agriculture," Sediq Sediqqi wrote on Twitter.

The attack comes as humanitarian groups remain on high alert just days after an American aid worker for the UN was killed in a bombing in Kabul.

More From This Category
Samsung chairman jailed for union sabotage
05:20 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Kuala Lumpur Summit: Malaysia hosts leaders, ...
04:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
UN Security Council: China raises serious ...
03:56 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Violent protests continuing against controversial ...
11:37 AM | 17 Dec, 2019
Iranian President Rouhani to make first visit to ...
10:01 PM | 16 Dec, 2019
More than 100 injured during clashes over ...
11:38 AM | 16 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr