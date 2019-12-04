LHC reserves verdict on Abbasi's plea against non-issuance of production orders
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:28 PM | 4 Dec, 2019
LHC reserves verdict on Abbasi's plea against non-issuance of production orders
LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi challenging step of not issuing his production orders. 

The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that his client wrote a letter to National Assembly Speaker for ensuring participation of all detained members in the session but no action was taken.

He argued that the NA speaker issued production orders of various members but his client was ignored, which was a discriminatory act. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for issuance of production orders for his client as all citizens were equal and no discrimination could be made.

However, a Federal law officer opposed the petition, saying that the assembly session had been concluded, whereas, the petition had also become infructuous.

The bench after hearing arguments of the parties reserved its verdict.

