11:18 AM | 4 Dec, 2020
Arshad Malik: Judge who sentenced MNS in corruption case dies in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – A former accountability court judge has died in the federal capital, his family confirmed on Friday.

Arshad Malik was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad for the past few days.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Reports in local media suggest he died of the infection by coronavirus.

However, one of his sons told BBC that the judge died of cardiac arrest as his Covid-19 test result was negative. 

The 47-year-old was known for the verdict against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment corruption reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following the Supreme Court's Panama gate verdict. 

In July 2020, after a year-long inquiry, the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) administration committee had removed Malik from service on charges of misconduct relating to a video scandal that broke in 2019.

Court trashes Mubashir Luqman's petition against TikTok stars Hareem Shah, Sandal ...
12:11 PM | 4 Dec, 2020

