OIC rejects US peace plan for Middle East
Web Desk
01:13 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
OIC rejects US peace plan for Middle East
Share

JEDDAH - The Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rejected the US peace plan for Middle East.

The Foreign Minister level meeting of the Committee in Jeddah urged the member states to work with the international community with a view to confronting any action or proposal that is inconsistent with international law and relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting reaffirmed the right of the State of Palestine to sovereignty over all Palestinian land occupied in 1967.

More From This Category
China reiterates stance on J&K issue ahead of ...
09:20 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
China calls for united global effort to combat ...
08:34 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Talal Abu-Ghazaleh to be guest of honour at IGCF ...
06:33 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
OIC rejects US peace plan for Middle East
01:13 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Trump’s adviser to brief UN on Mideast plan ...
11:05 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
German court rules against school Niqab ban
11:06 PM | 3 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to Mama Mia at Rachel Viccaji’s wedding
05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr