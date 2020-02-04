OIC rejects US peace plan for Middle East

JEDDAH - The Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rejected the US peace plan for Middle East.

The Foreign Minister level meeting of the Committee in Jeddah urged the member states to work with the international community with a view to confronting any action or proposal that is inconsistent with international law and relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting reaffirmed the right of the State of Palestine to sovereignty over all Palestinian land occupied in 1967.