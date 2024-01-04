Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 4th January 2024

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 4 Jan, 2024
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have to accept all past's misjudgments. Don’t get engaged in arguments with the parents because they will take it as disrespectful. Stay out with friends to finalize business deals informally. Stay connected to all who want to assist you. Be active and vigilant during new ventures.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Today, you may be in the most blissful mood to complete all tasks within time frame. You may be assigned the challenging tasks surprisingly.  Be focused for accomplishing these tasks timely at workplace. Don’t become panic and panic over domestic stressful matter.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may make everyone happy and consented for new business. Your friends will try to get you engaged in spiritual activities. Be joyful and exciting to enjoy the available time among friends and family.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This day reminds you to chalk out new plans for taking initiating for effective marketing campaign. Stay cool and composed to organize the events ahead at official level. Your inborn talent in dealing various persons will enhance your cadre. You might need loan from closet friend.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may test your nerves and courage to work independently and efficiently with new team. Your communication and leadership skills help you to impress across the board. You may feel vibes from romantic and loving beloved who has been angry at your indifferent attitude. Be smart and feel the pulse now.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you will get offended from spouse who wants your love and time. Spare time for her and kids from hectic schedule to make them happy and contented. Be conscious of health issue and take proper diet as you used to be earlier.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

This day may needs your will- power and resistance while facing severe criticism. It day seems to be very good because you will be applauded at work place by your superiors and colleagues. Be motivated and inclined for the 

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

Today, you might have an unexpected dinner arranged from the boss. You will be surprised for this appreciation. Your work has been applauded in official circle. Don’t be emotional and try to tolerate others mistakes. Make plan for a grand party to show your gratitude.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

This day may bring you the happiest news of your wedding with beloved by the parents. You may feel surprised and amazed to hear this development. Your target recovery may be delayed due to present inflation. Live happily and share pleasure all around. 

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, it’s a time to shoulder your responsibilities with more energies and commitment. You will feel over-joyed and elated for completing set targets by the superiors earlier. Relish time with friends who have been very supportive and well-wishers of your success.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, an unseen and unexpected feeling of depression and dismay may haunt you entire the day. You must deliver your best talent with the entire team. Being a rational and sensible man, you should shun any negativity and criticism.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you keep on fluctuating between conflicts and duty bindings. Make yourself clear and composed to follow suit heart- sensation. Be happy and satisfied at what you have been accomplishing in your field. Be practical minded and proactive in life affairs.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 3 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd January 2024

08:42 AM | 2 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 2nd January, 2024

08:42 AM | 1 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st January 2024

09:35 AM | 31 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2023

08:43 AM | 30 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30th December, 2023

09:31 AM | 29 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 29 December, 2023

Horoscope

08:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022

Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 2022

08:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022

Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 2022

08:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022

Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 2022

08:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 24th February 2023

08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022

08:00 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Daily Horoscope – December 30, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

10:32 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR rate today: Pakistani rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar in interbank

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 4th January 2024

Forex

Rupee gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 4 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 308.5 311.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.01 758.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.45 41.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.95 925.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.57 178.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 732.5 740.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 334.89
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down in line with global prices; Check latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 January 2024

On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615. 

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: