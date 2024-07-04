LESCO clears air on banning Green Solar Electric Meters

ISLAMABAD – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has responded to reports claiming a ban on green meters, a move that alarmed solar energy consumers who spent considerable amount in the technology.

Reports shared by digital publications claimed that solar users will bear additional cost of Rs20,000 to install AMI meters.

It said LESCO puts ban on use of green meters and mandated their replacement with Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters.

In response to these reports, LESCO spokesperson refuted claims of a ban on green meters. Instead, he clarified that while no such decision had been made, the company would issue NOCs for AMI meters for solar connections.

The spokesperson said the move aims to address over-billing issues and reduce power theft through the installation of AMI meters.

Green meters were introduced to promote renewable energy and reduce reliance on the grid. They enable users to generate their own electricity and sell surplus power back to the grid.