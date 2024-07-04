Terror outfit TTP announces 'Azm-e-Shariat' operation to ramp up attacks on Pakistan

Pakistan unveils ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ military campaign to crush menace of terrorism
KABUL – Banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has announced a new military campaign ' 'Azm-e-Shariat' in retaliation of 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' as the terror outfit continues to launch attacks using Afghan soil.
The development comes as Pakistan announced to launch attacks against Afghanistan as part of a new military operation aimed at countering terrorism. The country also conducted airstrikes in neighboring Afghanistan targeting groups accused of attacking armed forces and civilians.
A report shared by Khorasan Diary said TTP announced new operation after announcement of security operation 'Azm-e-Istehkam' by government of Pakistan.
TTP continues to enhance political legitimacy, including establishing a political office and appointing head of political commission, but Pakistan is no state of mind to engage in talks with those who are behind one of most vicious attacks on innocent civilians.
Pakistan's new military operation focuses on implementing revised national action plan rather than kinetic operations, experts said.
Islamabad's recent action intensified border tensions with Afghan Taliban government, which criticises the strikes as violations of sovereignty. Pakistan alleges Afghan-based groups are responsible for cross-border attacks despite requests for action from Afghanistan.
