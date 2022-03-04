Bilal, Asad reach finals in 3rd Tennis Lovers Junior National
LAHORE — Bilal Asim (SICAS) and Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery) reached the finals of the 3rd Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis Championship here at the PLTA Courts on Friday.
In the boys U-18 semifinals, Bilal Asim, a brilliant student of SICAS, played well against rising star Asad Zaman and overpowered him with a score of 6-2, 6-2 while talented Hamid Israr took little time to brush aside young Ali Jawad 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys U-16 semifinals, Bilal Asim made his way to another final as this time, he outlasted spirited Hamid Israr with a score of 6-2, 6-1 while rising star Asad Zaman played tremendous tennis against talented Ahtesham Humayun with a score of 6-3, 6-1.
In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Ahtesham Humayun proved too hot for promising tennis player of Islamabad Orhan Sohail and outclassed him with a score of 6-0, 6-0 while Nadir Reza Mirza faced tough time from sensational Ameer Mizari before winning the encounter by 6-4, 6-3 and Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) outsmarted Muhammad Sohaan Noor by 6-4, 6-3.
In the boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, emerging tennis star Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens) brushed aside young Taha Asad with a score of 4-0, 4-0 while talented Omer Jawad overwhelmed Shayan Afridi 4-1, 4-1. In the boys/girls U-10, Musa Dawood played well against Sized Siraj and outpaced him by 4-2, 4-2 while in the girls U-18 quarterfinals, another talented female player Ashtafila Arif showed her class against Laiba Iqbal and thumped her with a score of 6-0, 6-3.
