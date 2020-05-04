Shehbaz Sharif fails to convince NAB in money laundering case, re-summoned

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday re-summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on June 2 after he failed to give satisfactory replies to probe team in a money laundering case.

The leader of the opposition appeared before the joint investigation team after he was summoned for third time as he had skipped two previous appearances due to coronavirus pandemic.

In third notice, the anti-graft buster had warned Sharif that law will take its course if he failed to appear for investigation into the case.

During today's interrogation which lasted for around two hours, the officials asked questions about his property he has received as inheritance but he could not give satisfactory replies.

The NAB has claimed that assets of Shehbaz's family rose to Rs549 billion from Rs23 million between 1998 to 2018, adding that the the PML-N president being a public office holder needs to explain the massive increase in his wealth.

Besides asking him to submit bank details along with loan borrowed from Barclays, it has also sought details of gifts received and given by the family, details about agriculture income and others.

Last year in December, NAB had ordered the freeze of 23 pieces of property owned by Shebaz and his family members over the allegations of holding assets beyoung means and committing money laundering.

The former Punjab chief minister was also accused of acquiring properties in the name of his wives Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani.