Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in IHC a day after court warns of bail cancellation

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan left for the federal capital early Thursday in convoy a day after Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave him a last chance to appear in the court in person to extension in pre-arrest bail.

A clip shared by the former ruling party shows the PTI chairman leaving for a court appearance while sitting on a wheelchair as the populist leader experienced 'inflammation in his feet, and advised for complete rest.'

PTI chief will appear in courtroom number 1 with his legal aides while party supporters will not be allowed to accompany the ousted PM during the proceedings.

Speaking in a video message, the former premier said he’s leaving for court despite being advised not to travel as he respects court. He also slammed a character which he named ‘Dirty Harry’ for planning an 'attack' against him. ‘If anything happens to me, he [Dirty Harry] will be the one responsible for it,’ Khan said.

چئیرمین عمران خان کا اسلام آباد عدالت پیشی سے قبل اہم ویڈیو پیغام- 1/2 #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن

On Wednesday, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq warned that applications for pre-arrest bails will be considered dismissed if Imran Khan does not appear in court tomorrow. At the outset of the hearing, the IHC judge expressed resentment over non-appearance of Imran Khan in the court, saying the high court had been thought of a civil court.

The judge raised objection to the medical report saying it had been issued by a private hospital. He ordered Khan to appear before the court during the court timing today to avoid cancellation of bail and adjourned the hearing for a short period.

As the court resumed the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer pleaded the court to approve one-day exemption, saying his client had been appeared before courts in the past.