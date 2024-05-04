'Khawaja Saad Rafique to be elected PML-N general secretary in CWC session'

LAHORE – Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to take charge as the PML-N president while a proposal has been made to make former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique party's secretary general.
Reports in local media suggest that proposal will be presented in the General Council meeting of ruling party and the final decision in this regard can also be taken in the General Council meeting.
The general council meeting of PML-N will be held on May 11 in Lahore.
Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to be elected as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president again.
Sharif, who was heading the party until his disqualification in the Panama case in 2018, is likely to be elected as the PML-N president unopposed.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.15
|182.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.15
|297.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.83
|305.33
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.8
|348.2
