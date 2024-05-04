'Khawaja Saad Rafique to be elected PML-N general secretary in CWC session'

LAHORE – Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to take charge as the PML-N president while a proposal has been made to make former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique party's secretary general.

Reports in local media suggest that proposal will be presented in the General Council meeting of ruling party and the final decision in this regard can also be taken in the General Council meeting.

The general council meeting of PML-N will be held on May 11 in Lahore.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to be elected as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president again.

Sharif, who was heading the party until his disqualification in the Panama case in 2018, is likely to be elected as the PML-N president unopposed.