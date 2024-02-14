Search

'Program war gaya': Why is PML-N angry with the ride-sharing company Careem?

04:28 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
'Program war gaya': Why is PML-N angry with the ride-sharing company Careem?
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who claims to be the largest political party after general election 2024, has come face to face with ride-sharing company Careem over his cryptic social media post. 

Provisional results shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan showed independent candidates, most of them backed by the PTI, led the race in election results with winning 101 National Assembly seats, followed by the PML-N with 75 seats and the PPP with 54 seats. 

The PML-N was apparently not expecting these results as it was confident of bagging majority to form its own government in Centre and Punjab. 

Following the results, uncertainty has surrounded the process for formation of the government in Centre and provinces as PML-N and PTI are struggling to grab the next rule. 

Amid toing and froing, Careem landed in hot waters after it shared a cryptic-cum-humorous post on Twitter. 

The post carries PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat’s famous line “Program to war gaya” (Game is over) amid political uncertainty in the country.  

The post was not sit well with the PML-N as it started calling for Boycotting Careem over its “Shameful” act.

“This isn't the first time they have done this. @CareemPAK showing its true colors again. More interested in pushing political agendas. Shameful,” PML-N shared its reaction on X.

The reaction drew mixed response with some supporting the Careem and others slamming the ride-sharing company over its involvement in politics. 

PPP decides to support PML-N’s candidate for PM slot, refuses to join govt

Facebook Comments

