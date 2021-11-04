'Happy Diwali': PM Imran, other politicians greet Hindu citizens on festival of lights
Web Desk
11:28 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
'Happy Diwali': PM Imran, other politicians greet Hindu citizens on festival of lights
KARACHI – Hindus on Thursday (today) celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, across the world with zeal and fervor, with families and the community decorating their houses and temples with colorful lights.

Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his greetings to the country's Hindu citizens who are celebrating Diwali today.

Khan conveyed his wishes with a simple message on the microblogging platform. “Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali”, he wrote on Twitter.

Congratulating the Hindu community on Diwali, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Diwali's festival is a symbol of victory of good over evil.

He added that “we need to understand the message of Diwali, which teaches us that no matter how powerful evil is, its defeat at the hands of unwavering determination and constant struggle is inevitable.”

The minister of human rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari also wished the Hindu community on Diwali.

The festival of lights started off with morning prayers, especially for peace and progress in the country. The festival is celebrated at the end of every autumn to commemorate the victory of the Hindu god, the event also marks the start of the new year of the Hindu calendar.

Special prayers were held in different temples while sweets were also distributed among the people during the observance of religious festivity.

All celebrations end at daybreak, and people then visit friends, relatives, and exchange sweets and gifts.

