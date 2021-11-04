'Happy Diwali': PM Imran, other politicians greet Hindu citizens on festival of lights
Share
KARACHI – Hindus on Thursday (today) celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, across the world with zeal and fervor, with families and the community decorating their houses and temples with colorful lights.
Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his greetings to the country's Hindu citizens who are celebrating Diwali today.
Khan conveyed his wishes with a simple message on the microblogging platform. “Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali”, he wrote on Twitter.
Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 4, 2021
Congratulating the Hindu community on Diwali, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Diwali's festival is a symbol of victory of good over evil.
پی پی پی چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا دیوالی پر پیغام— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 4, 2021
پی پی پی چیئرمین کی جانب سے پاکستان سمیت دنیا بھر میں آباد ہندو برادری کو دیوالی کی مبارکباد اور نیک خواہشات کا اظہار
دیوالی کا تہوار برائی پر اچھائی کی فتح کی علامت ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری @BBhuttoZardari #Diwali
He added that “we need to understand the message of Diwali, which teaches us that no matter how powerful evil is, its defeat at the hands of unwavering determination and constant struggle is inevitable.”
The minister of human rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari also wished the Hindu community on Diwali.
Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali --- May the festival of lights bring you joy and fulfillment.— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 4, 2021
The festival of lights started off with morning prayers, especially for peace and progress in the country. The festival is celebrated at the end of every autumn to commemorate the victory of the Hindu god, the event also marks the start of the new year of the Hindu calendar.
Special prayers were held in different temples while sweets were also distributed among the people during the observance of religious festivity.
All celebrations end at daybreak, and people then visit friends, relatives, and exchange sweets and gifts.
Hindus celebrate Holi in Pakistan 11:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – The colorful Holi festival is just a day away, with the members of Hindu community all set to celebrate ...
- U Microfinance Bank Collaborates with NdcTech and Temenos to Promote ...12:49 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Former AJK President Masood Khan named ambassador to US12:26 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
-
- 'Happy Diwali': PM Imran, other politicians greet Hindu citizens on ...11:28 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
- INDvAFG: Cricket fans troll Afghanistan for ‘match fixing’ after ...10:54 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Ertugrul’s favourite warrior ‘Bamsi Bey’ arrives in Pakistan08:30 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shares first picture of son Mir Hakim09:58 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Sara Ali Khan reveals why she felt mother Amrita Singh ran a porn ...04:50 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021