Pakistan, UK navies conduct joint exercise in Arabian Sea
Web Desk
01:28 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
Pakistan, UK navies conduct joint exercise in Arabian Sea
Share

KARACHI – The navies of Pakistan and the United Kingdom conducted a joint drill covering a wide range of naval operations in the Arabian Sea.

According to a media release issued by Pakistan Navy, a United Kingdom (UK) ship, HMS RICHMOND visited Karachi port. The ship was received by officials of the Pakistan Naval forces along with representatives of the British High Commission in Pakistan.

The visit of the British ship included harbor and sea phases. In the harbor phase, tabletop discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held.

Naval forces of both sides enjoy longstanding relations based on training, development, mutual interest, and cooperation in naval affairs.

On completion of the port visit, the bilateral drill was conducted which covered a wide range of naval operations. The exercise was aimed to enhance interoperability and contribute toward international efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region.

‘NUSRET 2021’ – Pakistan Navy joins 8th ... 03:12 PM | 31 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Navy has participated in the eighth multinational special operations drill NUSRET 2021 ...

UK Navy Ship visit to Pakistan and joint naval drills is a testimony of Pakistan Navy resolve to work towards regional peace and it may further strengthen mutual collaboration between the two navies, it further said.

More From This Category
PM Imran interacts with foreign envoys to discuss ...
02:16 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
Former AJK President Masood Khan named ambassador ...
12:26 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
'Happy Diwali': PM Imran, other politicians greet ...
11:28 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
Uzbek military official visits Torkham border, ...
10:24 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
Man who filmed 'Arab hunters' found dead at PPP ...
09:54 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
Covid-19 infects 580, kills 19 in a day: NCOC
09:23 AM | 4 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Vicky Kaushal stuns Katrina Kaif with a sweet romantic ‘proposal’
01:59 PM | 4 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr