Three terrorists killed as attack on Pakistan Air Force’s Mianwali base foiled

RAWALPINID – Security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force in the early hours of Saturday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the attack was foiled and thwarted due to the swift and effective response by the troops, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets.

Demonstrating exceptional courage and timely response, three terrorists were neutralised even before they could enter the base while remaining three terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops.

However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred.

“A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area,” the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminating menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.