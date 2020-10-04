Oman Air resumes scheduled flights to Pakistan

MUSCAT – Oman’s national flag-carrier has launched scheduled services to Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Lahore.

Oman Air returned to scheduled service on October 1 and are operating flights to and from Islamabad on Sundays and Thursdays. Flights to and from Lahore depart and arrive on Sundays and Fridays.

Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman's airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.

Guests travelling to Pakistan should ensure that they are aware of official requirements to enter the country, an airline statement said.

Guests who are planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the Sultanate, the statement added.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com.