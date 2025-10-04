Cyclonic storm ‘SHAKHTI’ intensifies near Karachi amid thunderstorm, rain forecast

KARACHI – The depression over northeast Arabian Sea has moved northwestward during past hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm “SHAKHTI” over the same region and now lay centered at around Latitude 21.7N & Longitude 66.8E at about 360km south of Karachi.

Suggest headlines with mention of Karachi in HLs

It is likely to move west-northwestwards initially and likely to further intensify into severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. Thereafter it is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach over central north Arabian Sea.

Under its influence, wind-thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Keach, districts and at isolated places in Karachi Division today & tomorrow.

Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough with squally winds 40-50 gusting 55Km/hour near Sindh coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea till 5th October.

Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 gusting to 85Km/hour around the system center till evening of 4th October then further increase to 100-110 gusting to 125Km/hour with sea conditions are likely to remain very rough to high then very high over central north & North Arabian Sea during 3rd to 6th October.