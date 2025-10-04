Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates Centre for Arabic Studies at University of Coimbra

COIMBRA (Portugal) – His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Friday inaugurated the Centre for Arabic Studies at the University of Coimbra, one of Europe’s oldest academic institutions.

The landmark initiative, launched in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), marks the first dedicated centre in Portugal for the teaching of Arabic language and culture.

The establishment of the centre reflects Sharjah’s vision to expand the presence of Arab culture globally and promote cross-cultural understanding. It will offer specialised courses in Arabic grammar and calligraphy, and host events connecting Arab writers, poets, and artists with European counterparts to enhance intercultural dialogue.

During the ceremony, the Sharjah Ruler also unveiled the ‘Joanina Digital’ project, a joint initiative with the University of Coimbra aimed at digitising 30,000 rare manuscripts and books from the university’s historic Joanina Library — a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The project seeks to provide global access to the library’s valuable archives through advanced digital platforms.

In a symbolic gesture, Sheikh Dr Sultan presented the original Barbosa Manuscript, dated 1565, to the Joanina Library. The document formed the basis of his trilingual scholarly work, A Momentous Journey: The Complete Manuscript of The “Book of Duarte Barbosa” 1565, now available in Arabic, English, and Portuguese.

Addressing the inauguration, His Highness recalled his longstanding connection with the University of Coimbra, which conferred an honorary doctorate upon him in 2018. He spoke of his research into Portuguese historical records relating to the Arabian Gulf, noting that Barbosa’s writings offered a truthful account of the region’s past and its people’s resilience during the colonial era.

“When knowledge is grounded in truth, it becomes a solid foundation for dialogue and meaningful relationships,” he said. “Culture may not change geography, but it changes how we view it. It does not erase borders, but it can turn them into bridges.”

University Rector Amílcar Falcão praised the Sharjah Ruler’s contributions to scholarship and cultural exchange, describing the collaboration as a model of international partnership. He said the Middle East Digital Collection, named after Sheikh Dr Sultan, would serve as a vital resource for research into Portuguese-Arab relations.

Following the inauguration, His Highness toured the Joanina Library, viewing its rare manuscripts and receiving updates on preservation and digitisation efforts.

The Sharjah delegation included H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority; H.E. Ahmed Abdel Rahman Al Mahmoud, UAE Ambassador to Portugal; H.E. Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Dr Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union; and senior Emirati and Portuguese officials.