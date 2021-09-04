Pakistani stars over the moon after Haider Ali's historic win at Tokyo Paralympics
03:59 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
The entire nation is in a celebratory mood after athlete Haider Ali's monumental win at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games.

Haider Ali became the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in Paralympic games after achieving a 55.26 metre throw in the discus throw competition on his fifth attempt out of a total of six to score the best distance, a personal best.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, celebrities and public figures have expressed their happiness as proud of the country Ali bags the gold medal.

Expressing their joy in the athlete's achievement, Wasim Akram, Nida Dar, Sanam Jung, Mohib Mirza, Mohib Mirza and many others posted on their social media handle.

Cricketer Wasim Akram and Nida Dar shared their happiness at the achievement and praised Ali.

Model Amna Baber and Tooba Siddiqui were equally excited and called the excellent win the 'best news ever'.

Haider Ali wins first-ever Paralympics gold medal ... 09:25 AM | 3 Sep, 2021

Haider Ali became the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in the Paralympic Games on Friday. Haider achieved the feat ...

