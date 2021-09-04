Pakistani stars over the moon after Haider Ali's historic win at Tokyo Paralympics

The entire nation is in a celebratory mood after athlete Haider Ali's monumental win at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games.

Haider Ali became the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in Paralympic games after achieving a 55.26 metre throw in the discus throw competition on his fifth attempt out of a total of six to score the best distance, a personal best.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, celebrities and public figures have expressed their happiness as proud of the country Ali bags the gold medal.

Cricketer Wasim Akram and Nida Dar shared their happiness at the achievement and praised Ali.

Haider Ali winning a discus gold in Tokyo Paralympics is a great news for Pakistan sports. Here is a sportsman who showed courage and resolve to not only compete but to win. A true role model for all of us . We are proud of you . You are a legend .#haiderali_goldmedal_pak — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 3, 2021

Another pride Another talent from Gujranwala #haiderali you won our Hearts ♥️ this shows how much we have in ourselves ???? buht buht mubarak ho apko #gujranwala #Pak #Paralympics #fakharepakistan #goldmedal request to support this talent from district and division management pic.twitter.com/YhVTs9C3zc — Nida Dar (@CoolNidadar) September 3, 2021

Model Amna Baber and Tooba Siddiqui were equally excited and called the excellent win the 'best news ever'.

Congratulations to Haider Ali for winning the first-ever Paralympic gold medal????for Pakistan????????! Haider is used to creating history having secured Pakistani's 1st Paralympic games medal (Silver) in 2008. Well done! #paraolympics #goldmedal #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/Fif6mumn9r — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) September 3, 2021