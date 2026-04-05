Saeeda Imtiaz sparks debate after performing Hindu Aarti

Actress and model Saeeda Imtiaz, known for her work in dramas, films, and reality shows, has once again landed in controversy. Famous for her bold personality and outspoken nature, the actress often makes headlines—and this time is no different.

Saeeda recently shared photos and a video of herself performing a Hindu ritual, Aarti. In the visuals, she can be seen tying a sacred thread (dhaga) on her wrist and holding a traditional thali during the ritual. She explained that her intention was to promote respect for all religions, but her actions quickly drew mixed reactions online.

Social media users expressed strong opinions, with many criticizing her for crossing religious boundaries. Some argued that respecting a religion does not mean practicing its rituals, while others reacted more harshly, questioning her intentions.

The incident has once again highlighted how celebrity actions on sensitive topics can ignite intense public debate in the digital age.