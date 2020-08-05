Front foot no-ball technology to be used for Pakistan-Pakistan tests
Web Desk
01:04 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Front foot no-ball technology to be used for Pakistan-Pakistan tests
Share

LONDON - For the first time, front foot no-ball technology will be used on a trial basis in test cricket during the three-match series between England and Pakistan starting on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council said today.

Currently, the responsibility to call no-balls when a bowler oversteps the mark currently lies with on-field umpires, but under the new system, the TV umpire will monitor the landing foot after each ball and communicate to the umpires whether it was a legal delivery.

"Front foot no-ball technology to be used in ICC World Test Championship series featuring England and Pakistan, with the support of both teams," the world governing body tweeted.

"Performance of the technology in these tests will be reviewed before any decisions taken on its future use in test cricket."

The ICC has already conducted successful trials of the technology across men's 50-over international matches while it was also used at the women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.

However, the governing body wants to ascertain the benefits of its use in the longest format of the game before deciding whether to widen its use.

England will host Pakistan in the three-test series at bio-secure venues in Manchester and Southampton.

More From This Category
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam stars as Pakistan make ...
01:10 AM | 6 Aug, 2020
Front foot no-ball technology to be used for ...
01:04 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Ireland beat England by 7 wickets in third ODI to ...
12:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Pakistan vs England, first Test: PCB announces ...
04:11 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
Pakistan begin first Test against England on ...
03:59 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to start sports projects in ...
03:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Disney's Mulan set for a digital release on September 4
05:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr