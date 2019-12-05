At least two killed in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor base shooting
Web Desk
11:14 AM | 5 Dec, 2019
At least two killed in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor base shooting
Share

LOS ANGELES - A US sailor on Wednesday opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard killing two Department of Defense civilian employees and wounded another civilian before committing suicide.

According to media reports, the third wounded civilian was taken to a hospital where he was said to be in a stable condition.

A statement issued by the base said the shooting took place at around 2:30 pm, prompting a lockdown of the facility for more than an hour.

In a tweet, the base said that "The shooter has been identified as a US Sailor".

One witness, who did not want to be identified, told local media that he then saw the gunman, wearing a sailor's uniform, shoot himself in the head.

The motive of the firing is not immediately clear, however, the US Navy has launched the investigation into the shooting to determine the motive.

More From This Category
Samsung chairman jailed for union sabotage
05:20 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Kuala Lumpur Summit: Malaysia hosts leaders, ...
04:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
UN Security Council: China raises serious ...
03:56 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Violent protests continuing against controversial ...
11:37 AM | 17 Dec, 2019
Iranian President Rouhani to make first visit to ...
10:01 PM | 16 Dec, 2019
More than 100 injured during clashes over ...
11:38 AM | 16 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr