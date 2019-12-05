PM Imran inaugurates ‘Digital Pakistan Campaign’ today
09:36 AM | 5 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate ‘Digital Pakistan’ campaign today (Thursday) to digitalize correspondence between government departments.
According to media details, the inauguration ceremony will be held at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad.
The project will function under the Ministry of Information Technology.
The premier had assigned the task to the Information Technology (IT) Ministry in August which completed the project in three months.
Earlier, the correspondence between government departments was previously done on paper.
