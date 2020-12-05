Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-05- Updated 08:30 AM
08:23 AM | 5 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 05, 2020 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159.5
|160.5
|Euro
|EUR
|190.5
|193
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|212.5
|215.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.2
|43.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.1
|42.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116.5
|118.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|405.8
|407.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|122
|125
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.45
|24.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25.15
|25.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.6
|17.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.14
|2.21
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|499
|501.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.85
|39.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|103.8
|104.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.3
|17.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|410
|412
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.3
|42.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|117.25
|119
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.8
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|177.85
|178.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.2
|5.3
- Pakistan Army pays tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed on his ...09:11 AM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:23 AM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 December 202008:14 AM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan among top 10 worst-affected countries on Global Terrorism ...12:05 AM | 5 Dec, 2020
- China becomes world's second nation to plant flag on Moon11:37 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
Rahim Pardesi introduces both his wives to the world for the first time (VIDEO)
10:46 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
- Court trashes Mubashir Lucman’s petition against TikTok stars ...12:11 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
- Who's this girl Shahveer Jafry 'getting engaged to'?11:55 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Aseefa Bhutto's 'great debut' reminds Pakistan of Benazir08:46 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020