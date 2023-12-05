General elections 2023: Finance ministry releases additional Rs17.4 billion for ECP

ISLAMABAD – The Finance Division has released Rs17.4 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in addition to Rs10 billion released in July this year for conduct of general elections in the country.

This brings the total released amount to 27.4 billion rupees for holding the general elections, the division said in a statement.

It added that it remains committed to provision of funds as and when required by the top electoral body.

The general elections are scheduled for February 8, 2024 in Pakistan and the ECP has geared up its preparations in this regard.

Meanwhile, army troops and paramilitary forces are likely to be deployed for the upcoming general elections to perform security duties, as ECP cited shortfall of security personnel amid the law and order situation in country.

In a letter by Election Commission Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, the electoral watchdog mentioned the shortage of 0.27 million police personnel across Pakistan as the country is witnessing a fresh wave of terror.

It said Punjab required 277,610 security personnel, and currently, there are 108,500 police officials. In Sindh, there is a shortage of 18,000 police personnel. Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) are also grappling with a shortage of security forces.

The federal capital Islamabad currently has 4,500 security personnel available against the stipulated requirement of 9,000 security staff.

ECP sought the services of armed forces in static mode at polling stations to ensure a smooth polling process. The development is in the context of the deteriorating security situation prevalent in the country.

Electoral watchdog mentioned taking all necessary steps to organise election, saying it expects the same dedication from administrative authorities and law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order in the area of the constituencies during elections.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier notified general elections on February 8, 2024. ECP issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act.