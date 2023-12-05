General elections 2023: Finance ministry releases additional Rs17.4 billion for ECP

ISLAMABAD – The Finance Division has released Rs17.4 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in addition to Rs10 billion released in July this year for conduct of general elections in the country.
This brings the total released amount to 27.4 billion rupees for holding the general elections, the division said in a statement.
It added that it remains committed to provision of funds as and when required by the top electoral body.
The general elections are scheduled for February 8, 2024 in Pakistan and the ECP has geared up its preparations in this regard.
Meanwhile, army troops and paramilitary forces are likely to be deployed for the upcoming general elections to perform security duties, as ECP cited shortfall of security personnel amid the law and order situation in country.
In a letter by Election Commission Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, the electoral watchdog mentioned the shortage of 0.27 million police personnel across Pakistan as the country is witnessing a fresh wave of terror.
It said Punjab required 277,610 security personnel, and currently, there are 108,500 police officials. In Sindh, there is a shortage of 18,000 police personnel. Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) are also grappling with a shortage of security forces.
The federal capital Islamabad currently has 4,500 security personnel available against the stipulated requirement of 9,000 security staff.
ECP sought the services of armed forces in static mode at polling stations to ensure a smooth polling process. The development is in the context of the deteriorating security situation prevalent in the country.
Electoral watchdog mentioned taking all necessary steps to organise election, saying it expects the same dedication from administrative authorities and law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order in the area of the constituencies during elections.
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier notified general elections on February 8, 2024. ECP issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act.
Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.72
|765.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.59
|41.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.46
|36.81
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.11
|931.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.27
|78.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.65
|330.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330.
Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
