Death toll in Karachi rains surges to three

KARACHI – A man, who was said to be a homeopathic doctor, died after fell in an uncovered drain near Baloch Colony bridge during recent heavy rains in Karachi.
The body of the man, identified as Shaukat Nagori, 50, has been recovered from the drain by rescue officials. Nagori recently married to a deaf woman and they have a minor daughter.
Reports said the man run a business regarding sale and purchase of textile machinery besides practicing homeopathy.
The victim’s friend said that he was going back to his home located in Shah Latif Town when he fell in the drain.
His death has taken the death toll to three after Karachi received heavy rains that submerged several areas in the southern port city.
Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab claimed that all the highways of the city have been cleared after the heavy rains.
Talking to the media in Karachi, he said that the local bodies performed their duties to clear the roads. He said KMC has been directed to help citizens in all possible ways.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
