Death toll in Karachi rains surges to three

03:26 PM | 5 Feb, 2024
KARACHI – A man, who was said to be a homeopathic doctor, died after fell in an uncovered drain near Baloch Colony bridge during recent heavy rains in Karachi.

The body of the man, identified as Shaukat Nagori, 50, has been recovered from the drain by rescue officials. Nagori recently married to a deaf woman and they have a minor daughter.

Reports said the man run a business regarding sale and purchase of textile machinery besides practicing homeopathy.

The victim’s friend said that he was going back to his home located in Shah Latif Town when he fell in the drain.

His death has taken the death toll to three after Karachi received heavy rains that submerged several areas in the southern port city.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab claimed that all the highways of the city have been cleared after the heavy rains.

Talking to the media in Karachi, he said that the local bodies performed their duties to clear the roads. He said KMC has been directed to help citizens in all possible ways.

