Search

Lifestyle

Karachi Film School makes grand debut with glitz and glamour

Maheen Khawaja
03:51 PM | 5 Feb, 2024
Karachi Film School makes grand debut with glitz and glamour
Source: Instagram

The City of Lights glittered even brighter this week as the highly anticipated Karachi Film School (KFS) officially has been launched.

The star-studded event was a resounding success, bringing together luminaries from the Pakistani entertainment and media industry to celebrate this groundbreaking milestone.

The evening kicked off with a palpable buzz of excitement as renowned actors, directors, and filmmakers graced the red carpet. A-listers like Asad ul Haq, Adnan Siddiqui, Hania Aamir, Mansha Pasha, and the stylish couple Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza added their star power to the occasion, all dressed to impress in elegant yet comfortable attire. The stars added a touch of glamour by posing for playful pictures with quirky props, creating lasting memories and capturing the joyous spirit of the event.

The energy reached a crescendo as guests mingled, exchanged well wishes, and expressed their enthusiasm for the KFS's potential to propel Pakistani cinema to new heights. Many, including prominent artists, echoed the sentiment that this film school would pave the way for a future generation of talented storytellers and filmmakers.

Beyond the formal speeches and heartfelt words, the evening brimmed with a sense of fun and camaraderie.

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:24 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistani and Indian artists join forces for 'Noor Allah'

09:30 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Arisha Razi Khan halts Mayun celebration amidst heavy rainfall in ...

08:17 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Saboor Aly gets stuck on roads in Karachi for “two and a half ...

07:46 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Ali Zafar and Aima Baig team up for PSL 9 anthem

09:13 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Inside Aiman Zaman and Mujtaba Lakhani's vibrant Sangeet event

10:33 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Acting legend Talat Hussain battles dementia, Faysal Quraishi and ...

Lifestyle

01:04 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Poonam Pandey comes under fire for faking death for cancer awareness

12:05 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Sana Shoaib Malik looks gorgeous in latest video

11:16 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates 1st Nikkah anniversary, calls Ansha ...

09:43 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Inside Arisha Razi's 'Dua-e-Khair' mesmerizing ceremony

08:57 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

"Nothing without you" Zara Noor Abbas pens heartfelt birthday wish ...

05:28 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Is Hania Aamir getting married?

Advertisement

Latest

07:36 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

COAS Asim Munir visits forward posts at LoC amid Kashmir Solidarity Day

Gold & Silver Rate

02:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 5 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 5th February  2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: