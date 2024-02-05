Karachi Film School makes grand debut with glitz and glamour

The City of Lights glittered even brighter this week as the highly anticipated Karachi Film School (KFS) officially has been launched.
The star-studded event was a resounding success, bringing together luminaries from the Pakistani entertainment and media industry to celebrate this groundbreaking milestone.
The evening kicked off with a palpable buzz of excitement as renowned actors, directors, and filmmakers graced the red carpet. A-listers like Asad ul Haq, Adnan Siddiqui, Hania Aamir, Mansha Pasha, and the stylish couple Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza added their star power to the occasion, all dressed to impress in elegant yet comfortable attire. The stars added a touch of glamour by posing for playful pictures with quirky props, creating lasting memories and capturing the joyous spirit of the event.
The energy reached a crescendo as guests mingled, exchanged well wishes, and expressed their enthusiasm for the KFS's potential to propel Pakistani cinema to new heights. Many, including prominent artists, echoed the sentiment that this film school would pave the way for a future generation of talented storytellers and filmmakers.
Beyond the formal speeches and heartfelt words, the evening brimmed with a sense of fun and camaraderie.
