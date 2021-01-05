Top Pakistani commanders review security situation, express complete solidarity with Kashmiris (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Top generals of Pakistan Army on Tuesday undertook a comprehensive review of regional and domestic security environment with special focus on the situation along the borders, internal security & other professional matters of the military in Corps Commanders Conference, chaired by COAS Bajwa.

On Right of Self-Determination Day, the forum expressed complete solidarity with resilient and brave Kashmiri brethren till the realization of their just cause in accordance with their aspirations and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Decades of atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces have failed to suppress the ever-strengthening freedom struggle.

“Determined Kashmiris shall succeed, InshaAllah,” the forum reiterated.

It expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan Peace Process and efforts made for regional peace & stability. Dilating upon the current security environment, the forum noted that defeat of the complete threat spectrum is only possible through a comprehensive national effort, where all segments of the society play their rightful role. “Forum specially discussed the ongoing security situation along the LOC, Working Boundary & Eastern Border,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a series of tweets.

“Training & professional pursuits must remain our prime focus to enhance operational preparedness & thwart any possible misadventure,” the forum noted.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa emphasized, “Highest standards of capability & maintaining cutting edge at all levels is vital to meet all challenges in tandem with other elements of national power.”

Forum voiced extreme respect and appreciation for all those who are putting their lives at stake fighting against COVID-19. The participants paid special tribute to all the martyrs and their families for supreme sacrifices rendered for peaceful and secure Pakistan especially the recent incidents in Balochistan.

“Their sacrifices won’t go waste. Terrorists & their abettors will be defeated at all costs,” the ISPR statement added.