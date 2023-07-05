Search

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 05, 2023

Web Desk 08:27 AM | 5 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (5 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 05, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 05, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 270.9 279.15
Euro EUR 304.5 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.6 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.39 769.39
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 213
China Yuan CNY 37.5 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.38
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.28 937.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.14 60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.52 177.52
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 743.59 751.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.65 79.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 304.08 309.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.8 7.92

