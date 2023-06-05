Seizure of smuggled cache of cigarettes in Rawalpindi hailed 

ISLAMABAD - In line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s anti-smoking policy, the Customs with the Ganjamndi police in Rawalpindi seized a large cache of smuggled cigarettes on Sunday, estimated to be worth Rs8 million.
The cigarettes were found in a warehouse in the Ganjamundi area and were being stored without paying customs duties. The seizure of smuggled cigarettes is a major victory for the Shehbaz government's efforts to curb the illegal trade of tobacco products in Pakistan. The government has recently increased taxes on cigarettes in an attempt to discourage smoking, and the illegal trade of cigarettes is a major source of revenue loss for the government.
The police action came after a tip-off from a local resident. The police raided the warehouse and found the cigarettes, which were packed in boxes and ready for sale. The cigarettes were all foreign brands not procured through legal channels.
The police have arrested the owner of the warehouse, and are investigating how the cigarettes were smuggled into the country. They are also investigating who the intended buyers of the cigarettes were.
These measures are a result of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's directives to combat the illegal tobacco trade in Pakistan. Health advocates argue that the Federal Board of Revenue's Track and Trace system has effectively limited illicit trade to below 15%. They recommend that all companies adopt this system to reap further benefits. The tobacco industry manipulates the inflated percentage of illicit trade to influence policymakers into avoiding tax increases proportional to inflation.
Tobacco-related diseases impose an annual economic burden of Rs615 billion, equivalent to 1.6% of Pakistan's GDP. Despite causing such significant damage to public health and the economy, the tobacco industry audaciously opposes any measures aimed at mitigating the harm. Activists emphasized that every budget season, the tobacco industry exploits the issue of illicit trade to prevent increases in tobacco taxes.
This serves as a smokescreen to divert attention from their underreporting practices. These companies deliberately understate their production and sell unreported products on the black market, resulting in billions of losses for the national treasury. Imran referred to recent research on illicit cigarettes in Pakistan, which revealed that around 15% of cigarette packs were illicit.
The government has finally started controlling illicit trade through broader controls, raids and implementing trade and trace across the board.
We appreciate the Govt efforts and the steps will go a long way in increasing revenue from the tobacco sector and the same time will bring down the consumption of tobacco.
The tobacco industry claims to conduct cutting-edge research to address Pakistan's economic challenges. However, in reality, the only cutting-edge aspect of the industry is its production of lethal products that jeopardize both the health and economy of Pakistan. It is a fallacy to believe that Pakistan can thrive while tobacco products continue to prevail.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 5, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|300
|303
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927
|936
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
