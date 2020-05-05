Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat and registered Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control resulting in serious injuries to six innocent civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, 45 years old, Waheed, 55 years old, Nazima Bibi, and 12 years old, Aqeel, residents of Khaulian village were injured on along LOC in Bagsar Sector yesterday. Fifty years old Zareena Begum, and 30 years old Shaheen Begum, residents of Penga village and 45 years old Jamil of Bandala village also sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LOC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

In 2020, India has so far committed 957 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LOC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along LOC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.