Polling for PP-84 Khushab by-election underway

KHUSHAB – The polling process in the Punjab Assembly constituency of PP-84 Khushab has started for the by-election.

People of Punjab’s Sargodha district are exercising their right to vote today to elect their preferred candidate and the voting process will continue without any interval till 5 pm today.

The seat of this constituency fell vacant after MPA Malik Muhammad Waris of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz died from Covid-19 complications in March this year.

Eight candidates are contesting for the PP-84 seat. However, a close competition is expected between Sardar Ali Hussain Khan Baloch of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and PML-N’s Malik Moazzam Sher Kallu. Pakistan People Party has fielded Ghulam Habib Ahmed against the other candidates.

The by-poll will be held in 229 polling stations, featuring 666 polling booths - 344 for male and 322 for female. The total registered voters in the constituency amount to 292,687 of which 155,104 are male and 137,583 female.

The election commission has set up 229 police stations and issued standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the by-polls.

Earlier on Monday, Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Ashfaq Khan visited the district and reviewed security arrangements for the poll.

The officials directed the DPO and DC to ensure strict security and enforcement of Covid SPOs during the elections.