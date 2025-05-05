GTV News Exposed a ‘False Flag’—Then Modi Government Made It Disappear

India’s decision to block GTV News on YouTube is more than a content dispute—it’s a symptom of shrinking press freedom in the world’s largest democracy.

The ban followed the channel’s reporting on the Pahalgam incident, where it presented facts that questioned the government’s version of events. Was this journalism inconvenient? Possibly. But that’s no justification for shutting down a platform.

This action raises serious concerns about democratic integrity. When states start choosing which truths can be told, democracy begins to falter.

The public deserves access to diverse information sources, especially in conflict zones like Kashmir. Suppressing media only deepens mistrust and polarizes narratives.

GTV News may be silenced in India, but its message—and the broader question of press freedom—won’t be.